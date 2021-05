Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received new ambassadors who presented their letters of credentials.

The envoys are Rodrigo E. Arcos Castro, Malam Mane, Patricia Beatriz Salas, Adem Mohammed Mahmud from Chile, Gineau-Bissau, Argentine and Ethiopia, respectively.

The president and the ambassadors, who met at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, also posed for a photograph.