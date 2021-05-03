Turkey ups charity work in Georgia during Ramadan

Turkish charities have upped their donations in Georgia during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Turkey's Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Turkish Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) have been distributing food aid in different parts of Georgia.

Talking to Anadolu Agency, Necla Demirdag, TIKA's coordinator in Tbilisi, noted that from the beginning of Ramadan, the state-run charity distributed food aid to 3,525 families in the country, including the Ajdara, Shida Kartli, Guria and Samtskhe-Javakheti regions, which are densely populated by Georgian Muslims.

TIKA's goal for this Ramadan is distributing a total of 68 tons of food supplies to 4,000 needy families in the country, Demirdag added.

Furthermore, DITIB distributed food aid to 700 families in the cities of Tbilisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Marneuli and Gardabani.