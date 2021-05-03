Daesh/ISIS terror suspects nabbed in Istanbul

Turkish police arrested 16 suspects linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Istanbul, security sources said on Monday.

The suspects were allegedly transferring money under the guise of "aid" to the terrorist organization, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The anti-terror units of Istanbul police conducted a simultaneous operation in 10 districts of the province.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.