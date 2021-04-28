Ukrainian press to visit Turkey to observe safe tourism

A group of Ukrainian media outlets are set to arrive in the Turkish resort city of Antalya in mid-May to observe measures taken in the tourism sector against the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine's minister of culture and information said on Wednesday.

"In mid-May, a group from the Ukrainian press will come here, travel here, see what safe tourism means, what has been done, and tell the Ukrainians," Oleksandr Tkachenko said in an executive interview with Anadolu Agency, adding that the group would promote Turkish holiday destinations.

Tkachenko visited Antalya province for the Ukraine Tourist Rights and Tourism Security Sub-Working Group Meeting and closely examined the workings of the Safe Tourism Certificate Program.

The Safe Tourism Certification initiative, launched in collaboration with Turkey's Foreign Ministry as well as its Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation, covers a broad range of safety measures.

Documents issued by international certification institutions serve to confirm that strict health and hygiene requirements are met by airlines, airports, and other transport facilities, as well as in accommodations and food and beverage venues.

There is a very special relationship between Turkey and Ukraine from the past to the present, Tkachenko stressed, with the two sides cooperating in tourism and Ukraine among the countries that sends the most tourists to Turkey.

'WE WANT TO APPLY TURKEY'S EXPERIENCE IN OUR COUNTRY'

Stressing that the meeting provided him the opportunity to see the on-site measures for tourism that Turkish venues have taken on-site, Tkachenko said: "The Safe Tourism Certificate Program is a really interesting initiative. We want to evaluate the experience of Turkey in this regard, learn and apply it in our country."

Emphasizing that Turkey's vaccination of tourism staff was an exemplary practice, he added that they would like to implement a similar strategy in Ukraine, too.

He said this practice conveys to tourists that can have a safe holiday in Turkey. "Thanks to the vaccination of workers in the sector, the number of tourists from Ukraine to Turkey will definitely increase."

One of the reasons Ukrainians come to Turkey is to experience its cultural wealth, Tkachenko said, adding that the two countries had historical and cultural ties.

Turkey aims to vaccinate all tourism professionals by the end of May, according to officials.

