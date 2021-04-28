Turkey: Overseas passengers spared travel restrictions

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced on Wednesday that overseas passengers will be exempt from travel restrictions during a three-week lockdown in Turkey.

Turkish Airlines said that passengers who plan to come from abroad or travel abroad do not need a travel permit during a lockdown Turkey will impose beginning Thursday that will last until May 17.

"Passengers will be able to travel by presenting their tickets for their foreign flights during the checks and to make their journey taking into account the acceptance conditions of the country they travel," it said on Twitter.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Monday that Turkey would go into a three-week national lockdown in response to increasing coronavirus cases.