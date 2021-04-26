Turkey vows to continue fighting terrorism

Turkey's communications director on Monday reiterated the country's resolve to fight the PKK terrorist organization.

Fahrettin Altun said: "We will not stop fighting terrorist organizations, their sponsors, and the mentality promoting coup d'états."

Altun added that the Oct. 6-8, 2014 incidents are part of attempts to attack Turkey through terrorism. The trials for the massacre by PKK terrorists of dozens of civilians are set to start Monday.

"Perpetrators of the incidents will be held accountable by the judiciary in which we have full trust," he said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Referring to US President Joe Biden's naming of the 1915 incidents as "genocide", Altun said that Turkey considers these historically inaccurate and politically motivated remarks "null and void."

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of these incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

In 2014, then-Prime Minister Erdoğan expressed condolences to the descendants of Armenians who lost their lives in the events of 1915.