Turkey to cont. defending truth against so-called Armenian genocide: President Erdoğan

We will continue to defend the truth against those supporting slander, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday regarding the 1915 events.

Speaking at a meeting with Turkey's High Advisory Board, Erdoğan highlighted Turkey's stance on the 1915 events once again.

Erdoğan's remarks came following reports that U.S. President Joe Biden is getting ready to recognize the 1915 events as genocide, which is a first in American history.

Biden is expected to announce the genocide designation on Saturday, the 106th anniversary of the 1915 events, according to The New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Such a move would further deteriorate relations with NATO ally Turkey, which vehemently rejects the designation.

Turkey objects to presenting the 1915 incidents as "genocide," rather calling them a tragedy in which both Turks and Armenians suffered casualties in the heat of World War I.