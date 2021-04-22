Turkey to carry out 9,630 operations against terrorists

Turkish forces will carry out 9,630 counter-terror operations until October, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The strategy for the spring-summer operations will be to "search, find, destroy" hideouts and caves of the terrorists.

The autumn-winter operations against terrorist organization between Oct. 1, 2020 and April 15, 2021 have been successfully completed.

During this period, 8,915 operations were carried out.

A total of 75 terrorists were neutralized during these operations, 915 hideouts and caves were destroyed, and 233 improvised explosive devices, 465 grenades, 891 gas cylinders and 31.6 tons of food and other supplies were seized.





