Turkish Red Crescent to aid 5,000 Azerbaijani families

The Turkish Red Crescent plans to reach out at least 5,000 families in Azerbaijan, most of whom live in regions affected in the Karabakh conflict, during Ramadan.

Food packages prepared by the humanitarian organization were loaded on trucks after a ceremony attended by Turkish and Azerbaijani officials in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Semih Paslı, head of the organization's Caucasus region, said they are helping the needy in the holy month in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society.

He said food packages will initially be distributed to families of Karabakh martyrs, adding that Turkish Red Crescent is working in the region since the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out last September.

Food and non-food supplies have been provided to at least 230,000 people affected by the armed conflict, he said.

KARABAKH CONFLICT

In 1991, the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh (Upper Karabakh), internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.

On Sept. 27, 2020, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, which ended after a Russia-brokered cease-fire on Nov. 10, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from occupation.





