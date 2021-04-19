Turkey 'neutralizes' 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were neutralized in an air operation in the Metina region, the ministry said on Twitter, also sharing footage of the action.

It said the operations against the terrorists will continue resolutely.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





