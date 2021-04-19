Turkey ends 58-hour-long weekend curfew

Turkey ended a weekend nationwide curfew aimed at helping to contain the spread of the coronavirus early Monday after 58 hours.

The curfew began on Friday at 7 p.m. and ended on Monday at 5 a.m.

As part of measures against the outbreak, the country has imposed a partial lockdown in the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The weekend curfews are projected to continue until further notice.

On Sunday, Turkey reported nearly 56,000 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally past 4.26 million, while the nationwide death toll reached around 36,000. The country has so far administrated some 20 million vaccine shots and recoveries topped 3.68 million.





