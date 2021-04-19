Hideout of PKK terrorists destroyed in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces destroyed a hideout of PKK terrorists and seized explosive material belonging to the terror group in the country's east, a local authority said on Monday.

According to the governor's office in the Bitlis province, the local gendarmerie forces located a hidden depot used by the PKK in rural areas of the Tatvan district as part of Operation Eren-11, a domestic anti-terror offensive.

In the depot, the teams also seized 500 grams (17 ounce) of ready-to-use TNT explosive, battery, 150 meters (492 feet) of electric power cable, 10 binoculars of a sniper rifle, construction equipment, life-sustaining materials, and food supplies, said a statement by the governorate.

Some of the items were confiscated as evidence and others were destroyed, while the hideout used by the terror group was made unusable.

"Our security forces will continue the fight against terrorism with the support of our people in the region by increasing their operations across the province to ensure peace and security," it noted.

In January, Turkey launched Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017. It aims to eliminate the separatist PKK/KCK and clear the region of terrorists.

Turkey also launched operations "Kapan" and "Yildirim" in 2020 to wipe out the terror group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





