Turkish security forces destroy 4 hideouts used by PKK

Turkish security forces on Friday destroyed four caves in eastern Turkey determined to be used by the PKK terror group.

Turkish gendarmerie forces found the caves in the rural Ovacık district, according to the governor's office in the eastern Tunceli province.

The caves, determined to be hideouts for the PKK terror group, were destroyed as part of Operation Eren-7 Mercan Munzur.

In the caves, the gendarmerie units also seized a large cache of ammunition, improvised explosives, a mine, and survival gear.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





