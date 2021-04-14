Turkish charity to help 20,000 Sudanese in Ramadan

A Turkish charity group on Wednesday said it intends to provide aid to more than 20,000 Sudanese people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Bilal Bahçi, representative of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in Sudan, said that the group has distributed food parcels to needy families in Hattab neighborhood, north of the capital Khartoum.

The move comes as part of the first phase of a campaign titled "Hope in Ramadan".

Bahçi said the campaign includes the provision of aid to 20,000 people in various cities of Sudan during the fasting month.

As part of the campaign, the group will distribute iftar or fast-breaking meals to some 3,000 people, food parcels to more than 2,000 families in need as well as clothes for 1,000 orphans.

The IHH representative reiterated Turkey's endeavor to extend help to the needy, refugees and orphans everywhere in the world during the holy month of Ramadan.