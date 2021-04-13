Turkey arrests 7 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

At least seven Daesh/ISIS suspects were arrested in an anti-terror operation in southern Turkey, a security source said on Tuesday.

Anti-terror police teams in Adana province launched the operation to nab Iraqi and Syrian national suspects accused of operating in their countries for the terror group, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

All seven suspects were arrested during raids at their addresses.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the outfit multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.