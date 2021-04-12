Police arrest 8 terror suspects in Turkey

Police arrested eight people in Turkey for their alleged links to the PKK/KCK and FETO terror groups, authorities said on Monday.

In a statement, the governor's office in the southeastern Şırnak province said counter-terrorism police nabbed seven suspects in an operation targeting the both terror groups.

Four suspects were released under judicial control, while the legal process continues for the rest, it added.

Separately, anti-terror police in the northwestern Tekirdağ province arrested a PKK/KCK terror suspect when they raided an address in Çerkezköy district, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.



