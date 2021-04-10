Turkey neutralizes 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syria

Turkish forces neutralized at least three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Commandos neutralized the terrorists as they opened fire on Turkish forced in the Operation Peace Spring zone which they attempted to infiltrate "to disrupt the environment of peace and security," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that Turkish forces would continue to respond to attempted attacks by the YPG/PKK terror group.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





