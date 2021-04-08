At least 8 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey: Minister Soylu

At least eight terrorists were neutralized since Wednesday in a joint operation by gendarmerie commandos and police special forces in southeastern Turkey, the country's interior minister said on Thursday.

The terrorists, including one in the top red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list, were neutralized in a clash in the Mt. Domuz area as part of the Eren-10 anti-terror operation in the Sirnak province, Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

"Heroes, may Allah bless you. You are cooling the hearts of our nation," Soylu said.

He also underlined that the operations in the region are underway.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Though the minister did not specify the terrorists' affiliation, the PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, commenced in January, and aims at eliminating terrorism from the country completely.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.