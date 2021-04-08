15 asylum seekers rescued off Turkey’s Aegean coast

Turkey rescued 15 asylum seekers pushed back by Greek authorities into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, a security source said on Thursday.

The asylum seekers were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard off the coast of Marmaris district in southwestern Muğla province.

After routine checks, the migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.