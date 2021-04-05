3 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

At least three PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province thanks to persuasion efforts by security forces, local authorities said on Monday.

In a statement, the Sirnak governor's office said the terrorists, who escaped from the group through persuasion efforts of gendarmerie command and security directorate teams, surrendered to security forces in Turkey.

One of the terrorists was remanded in custody, while judicial procedures for the remaining two were ongoing.

It was also learnt that security teams arrested at least seven people across the province over their suspected links to the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). The suspects were arrested in multiple operations conducted on March 29-April 4.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.





