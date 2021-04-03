Islamic scholar Maulana Wali Rahmani dies in India

Eminent Islamic scholar Maulana Wali Rahmani died in India on Saturday.

Rahmani, 78, a former general secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

He died at a private hospital in Patna in the eastern state of Bihar.

"It is an irreparable loss for the entire Muslim Ummah," the AIMPLB said on Twitter.

Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar, also expressed condolences on Rahmani's demise.

Born in 1943, Rahmani was a member of the Bihar Legislative Council from 1974 to 1996.

He was also head of the Imarat-e-Shariah, a socio-religious organization working in India's Bihar, Orissa, and Jharkhand states.

He also launched Rahmani30 in 2009 to provide free tuitions to poor Muslim students.






