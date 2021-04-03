7 PKK TERROR SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN TURKEYS IZMIR PROVINCE

Security forces arrested seven people in the Aegean Izmir province for their alleged links to the terrorist group PKK, security sources said Saturday.

Security forces from the anti-terror branch identified four of the suspects as operating for the terrorist PKK, and three other suspects as spreading propaganda for the terrorist group via social media, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects' interrogation is reportedly ongoing.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







