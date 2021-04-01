Turkish forces nab 5 terror suspects over PKK and FETO links

A total of 10 people, including at least five terror suspects, were arrested in the Ipsala town of Turkey's northwestern Edirne province while trying to flee to Greece through illegal means, according to the National Defense Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry said on Twitter that four of the arrested were suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, and another was an alleged PKK terrorist.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.