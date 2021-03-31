Wanted Daesh/ISIS terrorist arrested in Turkish capital

A wanted Daesh/ISIS terrorist was arrested in Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday, security sources said.

The terrorist, identified only by the initials B.A., was sought with a red notice and was caught using fake identification papers, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.



