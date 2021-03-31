 Contact Us
Turkey: 5 FETO terror suspects arrested

Published March 31,2021
Security forces on Wednesday arrested five suspects in southern Turkey over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Anti-terror police in Adana conducted an operation to uncover the terror group's activities, and arrest its members.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.