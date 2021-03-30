Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

Operation Eren-12 Güneşli has been launched in southeastern Turkey to eliminate terror elements in the region, said the country's Interior Ministry on Tuesday.

"The operation was launched in Sirnak and Siirt provinces in order to completely eliminate the separatist terrorist organization, and neutralize the terrorists believed to have taken shelter in the region," it said in a statement.

At least 1,317 personnel and 83 operational teams from the Gendarmerie General Command, Gendarmerie Special Operations (JOH), Police Special Operations (POH) and security guards are taking part in the operation.

In January, Turkey launched Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017. It aims to eliminate the separatist PKK/KCK terror group and clear the region of terrorists.

As part of the action, at least 75 collaborators were captured, 421 caves, shelters and warehouses were destroyed, and a large number of weapons-ammunition, food and living materials were seized, according to the ministry.

Turkey also launched operations "Kapan" and "Yildirim" in 2020 to wipe out the separatist PKK terror group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.