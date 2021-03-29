Turkey confirms more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday reported over 32,400 new coronavirus cases, pushing its overall tally above 3.24 million.

As many as 32,404 infections, including 1,325 symptomatic patients, were confirmed over the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

With 154 more fatalities, the nationwide COVID-19 death toll has reached 31,230.

At least 18,015 more patients won the battle against the disease, taking the number of recoveries past 2.97 million.

More than 38.10 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 225,511 more done over the past day.

The latest figures show that the number of infected patients in critical condition stands at 1,998.

Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive in early January and has administered over 15.1 million jabs to date, according to official figures.

More than 8.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 6.6 million have completed a two-dose course.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.78 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 127.39 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 72.25 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.





