15 PKK terror suspects arrested in southern Turkey

At least 15 people with suspected links to the PKK terror group were apprehended in southern Turkey on Saturday, a security source said.

The arrests were part of an investigation by the chief public prosecutor of the Ceyhan district in Adana province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects nabbed by anti-terror police teams are believed to have been involved in illegal street protests by the PKK terror group, the source added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

