Turkey neutralizes 6 PKK terrorists in N.Iraq strikes

Turkish security forces neutralized six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists, who were found to be preparing to launch attacks, were detected and neutralized in the Operation Claw-Tiger region by fire support vehicles, the ministry said on Twitter, sharing footage of the operation.

"Our fight against terrorists continues effectively and determinedly," the ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle began in border regions of northern Iraq last June to ensure the safety of Turkey's people and frontiers.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.