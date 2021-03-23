Turkey, EU work together to continue 'positive agenda'

Turkey's foreign minister met Monday with the EU's foreign policy chief in Brussels and discussed bilateral ties, regional issues and other matters.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that Turkey "will work together with EU High Representative Josep Borrell to continue [the] positive agenda."

"More cooperation is needed on updating [the] Customs Union, visa liberalization, irregular migration and [the] fight against terrorism," said Çavuşoğlu.

He added that "regional issues including Syria, Afghanistan and Libya" were also among the subjects the two officials discussed during the meeting.

"We want to establish relations with Turkey as a candidate country, a neighbor and an important country where we can develop the best relations. We want to do this by defending the interests of member states and the EU," Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers which is taking place before the EU Leaders Summit this week.

Turkey-EU relations will be evaluated during the summit.

Borrell also said that in the coming weeks, the EU would continue to closely monitor Turkey's behavior by setting some milestones, such as talks on resolving the Cyprus issue and exploratory talks with Greece.



