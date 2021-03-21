Turkey neutralizes 8 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syria

At least eight YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized in northern Syria after they opened fire on Turkish commando units, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said that YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on Turkish commandos positioned in the Operation Peace Spring zone. The commandos retaliated and neutralized eight terrorists, it added.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





