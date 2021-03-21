Turkey deports 2,764 foreign terrorists since 2019

Turkey has deported a total of 2,764 foreign terrorists fighters (FTFs) of 67 different nationalities since 2019, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the FTFs had left their home countries to join ranks of terror groups such as Daesh/ISIS or PKK/PYD.

As part of Turkey's fight against terrorism, 1,595 FTFs were deported in 2019, followed by 1,019 in 2020 and 150 in the first 2.5 months of 2021.

Notably, a total of 224 foreign terrorist fighters were deported to the EU member countries, among them are 66 French, 57 German, 22 Dutch, 14 Swedish and seven Swiss nationals.