Turkish forces arrest 35 PKK terror suspects as part of anti-terror operations

Turkish security forces arrested 35 suspects, including members of an opposition party, as part of operations against the PKK terror group across the country, security sources said Friday.

Anti-terror police in Istanbul launched simultaneous operations in four districts to nab 15 suspects who were sought with warrants for carrying out activities on behalf of the PKK, said the source, on condition of anonymity.

The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-chairs of Kağıthane district and a co-chair of Beşiktaş district were arrested during the operation, the source said.

Ten of the suspects were arrested, while the hunt for the remaining five suspects continues, the source added.

Some organizational documents and digital materials were also seized.

Turkey's top prosecutor filed an indictment against the HDP on Wednesday seeking the closure of the party, which is accused of violating the Constitution and democratic principles and having ties with the PKK terror group.

Separately, anti-terror police in the southern Adana province launched another operation against the PKK terror group, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Eight people who allegedly took part in the terror organization's illegal demonstrations and seven others suspected of spreading terrorist propaganda on social media were arrested with the help of special operations police.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara also sought the arrest of 12 people suspected of links with the PKK as part of a probe against the terror group, according to the prosecutor's office in the capital.

The suspects, including former HDP district heads, were thought to be in preparation of a demonstration in the city in line with calls and instructions on websites linked to the terror group, it said.

Ten of them were nabbed by police teams and the operation is ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









