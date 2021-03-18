Turkey launches operations to nab 75 FETO suspects

Security forces launched simultaneous operations across Turkey to arrest 75 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) suspects, said a security source on Thursday.

This came after Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 75 suspects as part of efforts to eliminate the terror group's infiltration into the Turkish police force, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Istanbul-centered simultaneous operations across 16 provinces continue to arrest the suspects, including 67 dismissed, one retired, and seven on-duty personnel, the source added.

A large number of suspects were arrested, while operations to nab the remaining are ongoing, according to the source.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.