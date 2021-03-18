Minister Soylu: 26 terror attacks foiled in Turkey since January

Turkey has foiled 26 attempted terror attacks since January, with the latest one thwarted today, the country's interior minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara, Süleyman Soylu said Turkish forces have neutralized 121 PKK terrorists in operations this year.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





