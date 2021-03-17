TURKEYS NEW ENVOY AIMS TO ADVANCE RELATIONS WITH US

Turkey's new US ambassador said Tuesday that he aims to advance relations with the US, a day after taking office in Washington, DC.

In a video message addressed to the Turkish American community, Hasan Murat Mercan said transatlantic relations have been important for Turkey and will continue to be of importance.

"It will be among the most important tasks of all of us to carry the existing political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries much further," said Mercan.

During his time in office, he said he would work with members of the Turkish-American community to promote Turkey better in the US and do his part for the development of Turkey.

"You can be sure that we will need your support, participation and advice," he said.

The embassy and consulates in the US will work 24/7 to promote Turkey and explain its interests, he added.

Mercan, Turkey's former ambassador to Japan, arrived in the US on Sunday and officially took office on Monday.





