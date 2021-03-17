8 Daesh/ISIS suspects detained in Istanbul

During an operation against terror group Daesh/ISIS in Istanbul, eight foreign nationals were detained by Turkish security forces on Wednesday.

The suspects allegedly had stayed in conflict zones in Iraq and Syria for a long time.

In the operation, 12 different addresses were searched.

Several organizational documents and digital materials were seized in the searches.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.





