Turkish intelligence forces arrest senior PKK terrorist, reveal terror plans

Turkish intelligence forces nabbed a senior PKK/YPG terrorist and revealed the terror group's plots to attack Turkish army outposts along the Syria border, according to security sources on Monday.

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured Ibrahim Babat, code-named Sheh Guyi, so-called brigade leader of the terror group, in a joint operation in Syria while he was traveling in his vehicle, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist was brought back to Turkey, where questioning revealed the terror group's plans against outposts of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) on the Syria-Turkey, the sources added.

The MIT also seized hand-made explosives, landmines and electric detonators in the terror group's possession, to be used in its attacks on the Operation Peace Spring area, it added.

Babat joined the PKK/YPG in 2011, started with his activities in rural areas of the Haftanin region in northern Iraq and later moving in 2017 to Syria where he was rose in the terror group's ranks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.











