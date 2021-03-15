Turkish forces arrest 2 terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

At least two PKK terror suspects trying to flee to Greece were held in northwestern Turkey, according to security sources.

Suspects, under trial for having links to the PKK terror group, were held by border troops in the Ipsala district of the Edirne province while preparing to flee to Greece through the Meric River (Maritsa) between Turkey and Greece, the sources added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



