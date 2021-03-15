TURKEYS EXPORTS OF MEDICAL PRODUCT DOUBLE IN 2020

Turkey's exports of medical products doubled in 2020 compared to the previous year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the assembly said the exports increased by %108 billion to reach $5 billion last year.

As the demand for Turkish medical products increases each year, the country's exports of disinfectants jumped 2,115% to $243 million in 2020, the statement said.

The country's ventilator exports surged 195% to $48 million during the same period, it added.

Commenting on the figure, TIM head Ismail Gulle said Turkey has proved to the world that the country is a reliable supplier of medical products.