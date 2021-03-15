Turkey reports over 15,500 new daily virus cases

Ankara residents shop in the open markets although more and more Turks are finding it difficult to cope with growing poverty and the sometimes daily rise in prices. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

The total number of cases in the country passed 2.89 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,552, with 63 fatalities over the past day.

A total of 15,893 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, raising the overall number of recoveries above 2.71 million.

More than 35.27 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, including 151,113 since Sunday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,425.

So far, some 11.5 million vaccine doses have been administered across Turkey, according to official figures. These include 7.93 million first doses and 3.56 million second doses.

Turkey launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January, followed by a gradual normalization from coronavirus restrictions that began on March 1.

Since it originated in China in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.65 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 120 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now exceeding 68 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Brazil and India remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.