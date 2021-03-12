Turkey: 15 Daesh/ISIS suspects nabbed in Istanbul

At least 15 suspects linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group were apprehended in Istanbul, security sources said on Friday.

The arrests were made in simultaneous operations at over a dozen locations, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Anti-terrorism teams are trying to track down four more suspects, the sources added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.