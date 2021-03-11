Turkish presidential spokesman meets EU officials

The Turkish presidential spokesman on Thursday discussed Turkey-EU relations in a meeting with the bloc's officials.

The Turkish delegation headed by Ibrahim Kalın and including Deputy Foreign Minister and Director of EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakci met with Maryem van den Heuvel, the chief foreign policy adviser to the EU Council president, Jan Hecker, the chief foreign policy adviser to the German chancellor, Emmanuel Bonne, the chief foreign policy adviser to the French president, and Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the head of the EU Delegation to Turkey at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul.

Cooperation areas between Turkey and the EU and member states were discussed during the meeting.

Bilateral Turkey-EU relations were also assessed comprehensively, while regional issues were among the topics of discussion.

Preparations were made for setting the agenda of a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and EU leaders ahead of the EU summit slated for March 25-26.