Turkish foreign minister set to visit Qatar

Turkey's foreign minister on Wednesday is set to pay a working visit to the Gulf state of Qatar, said an official announcement.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu two-day working visit comes shortly after his tour of Central Asian Turkic countries including Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

During his visit, Çavuşoğlu is set to discuss with Qatari officials current regional and international developments, including the situation in Syria and the stage of its political process, said the statement.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over the past 10 years hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN officials.