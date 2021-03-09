Turkish prosecutors demand life term for Daesh terrorist

Turkish prosecutors filed a lawsuit demanding double aggravated life sentences for the so-called deputy education minister of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

A 24-page indictment was accepted by the High Criminal Court no. 5 in the Black Sea province of Sakarya. It included information about the structure, purpose and activities of the terrorist group.

Prosecutors said a video published on the internet included propaganda and executions carried out by the terror group. An investigation was launched after the terrorist was identified in the video.

The indictment demands double aggravated life sentences on the counts of violation of the Constitution and premeditated murder.

The terrorist, identified by the initials A.Z.A.A.D., said in the indictment that he was born in Jordan and joined Daesh/ISIS in Raqqa, Syria in 2014.

The suspect stated that after receiving 15 days of ideological training in Raqqa, he joined the "education board of the group."

He was given the charge for Syria and he worked as an education inspector in Iraq's Mosul in 2016.

The suspect said that he was afraid that he would be killed by the terrorist group because he had a disagreement with them so he illegally entered Turkey, adding that Daesh/ISIS can commit acts of terrorism in countries such as Turkey, France and Belgium any time.

The terrorist was arrested in an anti-terror operation and remanded into custody.

It was found out that the terrorist served in the capacity of "deputy education minister" heading all schools which were dominated by ISIS/Daesh in Iraq and Syria from 2014-17.

He brutally murdered people and published images of the executions on social media.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.



