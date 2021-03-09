Turkish defense minister visits counterpart in Romania

Turkey's defense minister on Tuesday paid a visit to Romania, where he met with his Romanian counterpart.

After a visit to the Turkish Embassy in the capital Bucharest, Hulusi Akar went to Romania's Ministry of National Defense, where he was welcomed by a military ceremony before meeting with Nicolae Ionel Ciuca.

Akar and Ciuca discussed bilateral and regional issues related to security and defense as well as cooperation in the defense industry.

Akar stressed during the meeting that Romania is an important ally and that the two countries have worked together in many NATO missions, according to sources at the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Akar also stressed the importance of maintaining the Black Sea as "a sea of peace."





