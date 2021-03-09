3 PKK suspects arrested in Turkish capital

At least three suspects were arrested on Tuesday in an operation against the PKK terror group in the Turkish capital, according to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

Police teams in Ankara launched the operation to nab those who allegedly work as couriers between the terror group's local area structuring and management, as well as cooperate with the terrorists.

Organizational books, digital materials, and a shot gun were seized during the operation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.





