14 Daesh/ISIS suspects arrested in Istanbul

Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 14 suspects in Istanbul over their alleged links to the terror group Daesh, also known as ISIS.

This came as anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous operations in over a dozen locations as part of an investigation into the terror group.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.