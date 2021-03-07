Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

Two YPG/PKK terrorists were "neutralized" by Turkish security forces in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The "heroic commandoes" neutralized two terrorists who opened fire on the Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said in a tweet.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Euphrates Shield (2016) is one of the three successful anti-terror operations that Turkey has launched since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. The other two are Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).