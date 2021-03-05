Turkish Health Ministry contact center strikes gold

The Turkish Health Ministry's communications center was honored at the Contact Center World Awards, the ministry announced Friday.

The center won the gold medal in the "Best Public Services" category in the Contact Center World Finals in February, said a ministry statement.

"I would like to thank all our ministry staff for their hard work. The value of their efforts has been proven," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

For the citizens of Turkey, he also posted the words, "Because you deserve the best service in the world."

Last year the contact center also won a gold in the "Best Public Services" category at the Contact Center World Awards EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Finals.

Competing against more than 2,000 call centers from over 70 countries, the award took the center to the world finals.

A jury of industry professionals from around the globe chose the center for the honor after careful examination.

In order to protect the principle of neutrality, all participating countries are evaluated by jury members who are not from their own countries.